CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A police helicopter circled the Otay Ranch neighborhood of Chula Vista late Wednesday afternoon as officers searched for a missing 8-year-old, but the boy was reunited with his family shortly after 5 p.m.

Police did not immediately comment on where the boy was found.

SkyFOX appeared to show the 8-year-old being led to a loved one by police and the two embracing in a hug.

The juvenile has been located, thank you for your concern and your assistance in spreading the word! — Chula Vista Police (@ChulaVistaPD) August 16, 2018

