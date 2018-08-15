Man accused in Gaslamp homicide to face judge

SAN DIEGO – A man accused of fatally shooting a bar manager following a fight between two groups in the Gaslamp Quarter is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday at the downtown courthouse.

Jonathan Hernandez, 23, was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the shooting early Monday morning that took the life of 33-year-old Joseph Aaron Holtz. The victim was shot at least once in the upper body and died at the scene near Fifth Avenue and Market Street just before 2 a.m. Friends said Holtz was a single father who worked as a chef and bar manager at a downtown lounge.

San Diego police said Hernandez fled in a taxi that was later stopped by officers. He was being held without bail pending arraignment.

Holtz’s family set up a GoFundMe in his memory. Proceeds will go to his son.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.