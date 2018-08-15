‘In-N-Stout’ brewer gets pun-filled cease and desist letter from burger chain

SAN DIEGO — A beer meant to marry two of California’s biggest loves — craft brew and In-N-Out burgers — is now the subject of a potential copyright lawsuit over the burger chain’s iconic palm tree and arrow logo.
Potentially even more troubling? The flavor: Neopolitan milkshake stout.
Last month, San Francisco craft brewery Seven Stills promoted on its Instagram page a “barrel aged neopolitan milkshake stout” named “In-N-Stout” that bares the iconic logo of the In-N-Out burger chain.
The cease and desist letter is a bit long but we’re highlighting the parts that include the puns:
“Based on your use of our marks, we felt obligated to hop to action in order to prevent further issues from brewing … We hope you appreciate, however, that we are attempting to clearly distill our rights by crafting an amicable approach with you, rather than barrel through this … Please contact us as soon as possible, so this does not continue to ferment. Thank you for your time and consideration, and we look forward to resolving this in good spirits.”
