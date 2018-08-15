Firefighters surprise Holy Fire evacuees by helping clean homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - Firefighters not only saved the homes in a Lake Elsinore neighborhood, they went the extra mile and returned to clean up those properties.

Residents of Lake Elsinore’s McVicker Canyon neighborhood said they returned home this week after being evacuated due to the Holy Fire, KTLA reported Tuesday. To their surprise, firefighters were there helping clean up the massive amounts of fire retardant that had blanketed homes.

As of Wednesday, the Holy Fire scorched nearly 23,000 acres in the Cleveland National Forest. It was 72 percent contained.

Gov. Brown declared a state of emergency for Orange and Riverside counties, and several school districts have canceled classes due to fire warnings and unhealthy air quality.

While it's not the largest burning in the state, the Holy Fire has raised concerns about effects on residential communities.