FBI discovers bomb materials in raid on La Jolla home

SAN DIEGO — Authorities found what appeared to be the makings of a pipe bomb while they served a warrant at a house in La Jolla Wednesday, but were able to dispose of the materials without ordering any evacuations.

FBI agents are conducting a warrant at a home in La Jolla. Authorities say they found materials related to making a pipe bomb. Hazmat crews are still on scene. Working to get more information. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/1N7yZy9XlG — Andrew Nomura (@NomuraReports) August 15, 2018

The FBI requested assistance from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Explosive Device Team and X-Ray Unit, as well as a San Diego County hazmat team, around 7:15 a.m. at a house in the 1600 block of Via Corona, said Davene Butler of the FBI.

FBI bomb techs were on scene as a precaution and safely handled all the suspicious materials, including the item believed to be a pipe bomb, Butler said. No evacuations were ordered and no injuries were reported.

There were no immediate reports of arrests, nor did authorities say why the warrant was served.

Neighbors said they were shocked by the activity in their typically quiet neighborhood:

This La Jolla neighbor says she was shocked when she woke up to the bomb squad this morning. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/o5dz8DvTDl — Andrew Nomura (@NomuraReports) August 15, 2018