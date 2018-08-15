Divers find body of missing 12-year-old girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKESIDE, Calif. - The body of a 12-year-old girl was found in San Vicente Reservoir five days after she fell from a boat, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

Several agencies searched since Saturday to recover the body of the girl, identified as Lia Barakett of Ontario.

The girl was in the bow of a vessel that was towing people on a tube when she fell into the water around 6 p.m. Saturday, according to San Diego police. The boat slowed down and the girl went over the side and into the water in front of the boat.

Investigators believe the vessel continued to move, possibly running her over, police said. Barakett was wearing a life jacket, which was found in the water.

A search for the girl began immediately but was suspended when night fell Saturday.

The driver of the boat helped crews narrow their search zone on Sunday through Wednesday and divers and lifeguards focused their efforts in an area of around 300 to 400 yards, police said.

San Vicente Reservoir will continue to be closed until further notice, officials said.