Bonita residents fight to get ‘quiet’ street back

BONITA, Calif. - Traffic streams through a once quiet community that sits adjacent to the state Route 125 toll road.

Residents said San Miguel Road was meant for just a few cars a day, but when commuters discovered they could save a few dollars by using side streets to avoid the toll road -- traffic streamed in.

“We’ve already had at least one fatality. There are numerous accidents and in my time there have been six horse deaths,” said Donna Hodges, a local resident.

Dominic Lopez is a safety guard for his school that’s located on the road. He said drivers speed through his crossing post despite his signs and whistling.

“I feel anxious because we have people crossing to schools and there’s a lot going on,” Lopez said. “Sometimes [drivers] can be impatient, angry and give me dirty looks.”

San Diego County Supervisor Greg Cox met with community members Tuesday to reveal his plan to mitigate some of the traffic problems. The plan includes a dedicated crosswalk, street signs, speed bumps and possible discounts for local residents who use the toll road.

Supervisors said it will take at least a year before any new traffic calming devices are up and running.