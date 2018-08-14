Shoes, socks needed for 500 Chula Vista students

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – The public has been asked to help get socks and shoes for hundreds of children who attend Chula Vista schools.

The annual School Resource Officer Non-Profit Shoes and Socks Give-Away program that provides footwear for 500 children has not received many donations this year. City officials are hoping the community can help.

Diane Howell of the City of Chula Vista said the school year started on July 23.

“The start of school after the summer often brings with it new school clothes and shoes. However, for some less fortunate children, that is not the case. These children are subjected to bullying and teasing because they don’t have appropriate footwear. New shoes and socks would help build their confidence and allow them to focus on their studies.”

To help people can send a monetary donation to the Chula Vista Police Department, ATTN: Officer Caceres, SRO Unit, 315 Fourth Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91910. Checks should be made payable to “Chula Vista Police Foundation;” include “SRO Shoe and Sock event” on the memo section.

The Chula Vista Police Foundation is a 501(c)3 tax exempt organization and all donations are tax deductible.