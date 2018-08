OCEANSIDE, Calif. – A shark sighting off the coast of Oceanside prompted lifeguards to close the city’s ocean shoreline Tuesday.

Due to a sighting of a hammerhead shark, Oceanside lifeguards have temporarily closed the city’s ocean shoreline from Wisconsin Avenue to Harbor Beach.

Police officers are on a boat offshore to keep an eye out for the shark, according to city officials, who say the affected areas will reopen after authorities determine that it is no longer in the area.