Search for missing Pendleton-based Marine ends

SAN DIEGO – The search for a missing Camp Pendleton-based Marine ended five days after he went overboard in the seas southeast of the Philippines, military officials announced Tuesday.

An unidentified Marine was reported overboard from the USS Essex at 9:40 a.m. August 9 during a routine operation in the Sulu Sea, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit Capt. Diann Rosenfield said.

Over the course of the at-sea search approximately 13,000 square nautical miles of the Sulu Sea, Mindanao Sea and the Surigao Straight were searched with more than 110 aerial sorties.

Additional support was provided to the search and rescue effort by the U.S. Embassy in the Philippines, U.S. Coast Guard District 14, and Singapore Information Fusion Centre.

“Only after exhausting every possibility through persistent and thorough search efforts, we have concluded the at-sea search and rescue effort for our Marine,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Gerald Olin, commander, Amphibious Squadron One. “We appreciate the continued support provided to us from the U.S. Embassy and Philippine Government.”

“Our thoughts and prayers have been and will continue to be with our Marine’s family during this difficult time,” said Col. Chandler Nelms, commanding officer, 13th MEU.

The missing man’s family has been notified but the name was being withheld, Rosenfield said.

The USS Essex, an amphibious assault ship commissioned in 1992, is homeported at Naval Base San Diego.