SDUSD superintendent lays out ‘big goals’ for 2018 school year

SAN DIEGO – Cindy Marten will continue to lead the way for San Diego Unified School District after signing a four-year contract extension. With it, she has her eyes set on achieving some hefty goals.

Marten is starting her sixth year as Superintendent of SDUSD and will remain in place through 2022.

“We have big goals,” Marten said Tuesday as she listed them during her interview with FOX 5’s Chris Murphy and Shally Zomorodi.

A few include having the cleanest drinking water in the country, modifying start times and having all elementary school students reading at grade levels.

San Diego Unified students return to school August 27.