SDSU baseball coach earns contract extension through 2023

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State University has signed head baseball coach Mark Martinez to a contract extension to coach the Aztecs through 2023, the university announced Tuesday.

Martinez became the fastest head coach in Mountain West history to win three conference championships, as well as the fastest in school history to win 100 games, a feat he accomplished in 2017. The Aztecs finished the 2018 season at 39-21.

“We have a commitment to winning and a commitment to winning Mountain West championships,” Martinez said. “Hopefully, we’ll continue to grow the program into national prominence. I’m excited to be able to continue the recent consistency of winning championships and developing student-athletes that we’ve established.”

Martinez became the fourth head baseball coach in SDSU history after taking the helm from the late Tony Gwynn in August 2014. Since then, Martinez has guided the Aztecs to a 143-103 record, a .581 winning percentage.

SDSU baseball has recorded its highest team grade point average and highest total of scholar-athletes in its 82-year history since Martinez took over. The university awarded him the Center for Community Solutions Champions Award last April for his efforts to start healthy relationships and consent education training for SDSU baseball players and coaches.