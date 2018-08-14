Rescue crews up the ante on 3rd day to recover missing girl in Lakeside reservoir

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO-- Rescue teams beefed up their efforts to recover a missing 12-year-girl in the San Vicente Reservoir in Lakeside Tuesday.

San Diego Fire-Rescue confirmed they had more teams assisting on what marks the third day of the search to find a girl who went overboard on a WaveRunner-type watercraft in the East County reservoir.

Tuesday's team would compose of 36 divers from multiple agencies including United States Border Patrol's BORSTAR team, Navy's EOD and Salvage teams, SDFD lifeguard divers, City of San Diego lake ranger divers, San Diego Harbor police, and the San Diego Sheriff's Department, Mónica Muñoz, a spokeswoman for SDFD said.

The search also utilized technology from the Scripps Institute, City of San Diego Public Utilities Department, Teledyne SeaBotix San Diego. Each agency had vehicles with underwater capabilities, said Muñoz.

The Sheriff's Department also provided a helicopter that made passes along the shoreline, as well as human remains search dogs that accompanied search teams on boats.

Encinitas lifeguards were also at the scene.

The rescue team also included an AMR ambulance crew who were at the lake to provide assistance if needed.

Lakeside Fire District also had a volunteer logistics team to provide snacks, water, and coffee to rescue crews.