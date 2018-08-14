Police investigate homicide of 77-year-old man in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Oceanside police responded to the scene of an apparent homicide Tuesday.

Police say they responded to a call just before 7 a.m. about an unresponsive man in the 500 block of Tremont Street.

Arriving officers discovered a 77-year-old male with trauma to his upper-body, said police.

His wife found his body when she returned home from her job at a local nursing home.

No other details were provided.

This is a developing news story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.