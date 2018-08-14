Police identify deadly Gaslamp shooting victim

SAN DIEGO — Police Tuesday identified the bar owner who was fatally shot in a shooting in the Gaslamp Quarter.

Police say 33-year-old Joseph Aaron Holtz died from at least gunshot wound to his upper-body early Monday.

A friend of Holtz told FOX 5 “Joey” was a manager at Myst Lounge and was a father of a young child.

San Diego police responded the shooting on Fifth Avenue and Market Street just before 2 a.m. Monday. They found Holtz upon arrival, who was being tended to by Good Samaritans.

Police say they took over life-saving efforts before they were relieved by San Diego Fire-Rescue. Despite efforts from the departments and Good Samaritans, Holtz was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives learned the shooting occurred after Holtz and a friend had an altercation with a group of males in the 500 block of 5th Ave. Once the altercation escalated, at least one shot was fired from the group of males.

Police interviewed witnesses at the scene and believe there are more witnesses who have yet to come forward.

Two of the suspects fled the scene in a taxi that was later stopped by officers on Imperial Avenue in Imperial Beach, said police.

The two men were taken into custody.

The investigation led to the arrest of 23-year-old Jonathan Hernandez. He was booked on murder charges.

Holtz’s family set up a GoFundMe in his memory. Proceeds will go to his daughter.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619)

531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

32.711532 -117.160147