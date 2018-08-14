High school math teacher investigated for ‘serious allegations misconduct’

EL CAJON, Calif. – A teacher at Granite Hills High School is being investigated because of “serious allegations of misconduct,” school officials said Tuesday.

Ryan Braun, a math teacher, was placed on paid administrative leave on August 8 immediately after officials with the Grossmont Union High School District learned of the allegations against him. District officials did not provide details of the allegations, but they said the alleged misconduct took place off campus and outside of school hours.

Braun’s conduct is being investigated by the district and local law enforcement, according to a news release from the district. No additional details were released pending completion of the investigation.

Earlier this year another teacher at Granite Hills resigned after he was accused of misconduct. Ral Christman resigned in April, 10 days after he was placed on administrative leave.