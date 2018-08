Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESCONDIDO, Calif. -- A house fire prompted a large response from the Escondido Fire Department Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported at 8:23 a.m. at a house on Foxley Drive, near Valley Center Parkway. Eleven firefighting crews went to the area to battle the blaze.

Escondido police provided traffic control to surrounding roads to allow firefighters to get access to the property.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

It was unknown if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story.