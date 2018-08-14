Body found on Interstate 5 off-ramp in North County

ENCINITAS, Calif. — A person was found dead Tuesday on an off-ramp from Interstate 5 in Encinitas, officials said.

The body was located around 6:30 a.m. on the Encinitas Boulevard off- ramp from northbound Interstate 5, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Doerr said.

The circumstances leading up to the person’s death were under investigation, and no details about the victim were immediately available.

CHP officers shut down the off-ramp shortly after finding the body and the ramp will remain closed until the investigation is complete, Doerr said.