2 seriously injured in La Mesa head-on crash

LA MESA, Calif. — Two motorists suffered major injuries Tuesday in a head- on collision in La Mesa, police said.

The crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. on Riviera Drive, north of Payson Road, La Mesa police Lt. Vince Brown said.

A man driving a Toyota sedan westbound on Riviera Drive and a woman driving a Jeep SUV eastbound on Riviera Drive were hospitalized, he said.

“The Toyota is suspected of crossing the center divide and colliding head-on with the Jeep,” Brown said.

No other injuries were reported.

32.752799 -117.015472