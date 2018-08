SAN DIEGO — A ruptured water line on a hillside in the Loma Portal area of San Diego prompted evacuations Monday afternoon.

The main break in the 3400 block of Larga Circle happened just after 2 p.m., according to San Diego police.

Approximately eight homes on Larga Circle, Leland Street and Oleander Drive were evacuated.

Last week, two water main breaks in the area forced roads and businesses to close.

