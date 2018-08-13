× UC Riverside student gets prison for sexually assaulting 4 SDSU students

SAN DIEGO — A 20-year-old man was sentenced to two years in state prison for groping and sexually assaulting four female college students.

Minda Shewangizaw pleaded guilty to felony and misdemeanor counts of false imprisonment and sexual battery. Officials say he assaulted the students as they walked to their off-campus housing near San Diego State University. The victims ranged in age from 17 to 19.

Authorities say Shewangizaw was arrested and bailed out of custody. He was re-arrested and charged with attempting to rape an acquaintance at UC Riverside, where he was a student.