Search continues for girl, 12, who fell from boat at reservoir

LAKESIDE, Calif. - Several agencies will continue a search Monday to recover the body of a 12-year-old girl who is presumed to have drowned after falling from a boat into San Vicente Reservoir over the weekend, authorities said.

The girl was in the bow of a vessel that was towing people on a tube when they fell into the water around 6 p.m. Saturday, according to San Diego police. The boat slowed down and the girl went over the side and into the water in front of the boat.

Investigators believe the vessel continued to move, possibly running her over, police said. The girl was wearing a life jacket, which was found in the water.

A search for the girl began immediately but was suspended when night fell Saturday.

The driver of the boat helped crews narrow their search zone on Sunday and divers and lifeguards focused their efforts in an area of around 300 to 400 yards, police said.

The divers, who stayed in the water 23 minutes on Sunday, went down to about 120 feet, said Monica Munoz, a spokeswoman for the San Diego Fire- Rescue Department.

San Vicente Reservoir was closed Sunday and will continue to be closed until further notice, officials said.

The girl's identity was not released.