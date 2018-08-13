Police search for masked bandit who robbed 7-Eleven in North Park

SAN DIEGO — Police Monday were searching for a man who robbed a 7- Eleven convenience store while wearing a mask in the North Park area.

It happened shortly before 12:45 a.m. at a 7-Eleven at 2404 University Ave., San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The suspect, who was wearing a black mask, walked up to the register, put his hands in his pockets and demanded money from an employee, Heims said. No mention of a weapon was made.

The employee then opened the register and the suspect took money out leaving the store, Heims said.

The suspect was described as a thin man, 6 feet tall, wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts and glasses. His ethnicity was not reported.

Robbery detectives were investigating the incident.