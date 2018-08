RAMONA, Calif. — Authorities are looking for a driver who left after fatally hitting a pedestrian in Ramona Monday night.

The collision happened around 8:30 p.m. on Highland Valley Road near Handlebar Road. The pedestrian was walking in the middle of the road when they were hit, according to California Highway Patrol.

Authorities are searching for a black sedan, possibly a Lincoln, with front-end damage.

