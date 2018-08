Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Police Department responded to a homicide near the intersection of 5th Avenue and Market Street where an individual was found shot to death Monday morning.

Police arrived in the Gaslamp District of San Diego around 2 a.m. where they found the victim lifeless.

Authorities tell FOX 5 that the fatality could be the result of an altercation.

Homicide Investigators were on scene and have not yet released any further details.

This is a developing story.