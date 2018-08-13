Four-legged evacuees from Holy Fire arrive in North County

SAN DIEGO — The first furry refugees from the Holy Fire were transferred to the Rancho Coastal Humane Society in Encinitas Monday.

“These are indirect victims of the Holy Fire,” says Kathy Zerkle, RCHS Vice President of Adoption Services. “They were already being care for by our rescue partners at Animal Friends of the Valley in Wildomar. They had more fire victims pouring in with no place to care for them. They asked if we could take some of their animals to create space for the new victims.”

Some of the dogs will be available for adoption beginning Thursday, August 16.

The new arrivals at RCHS include:

Ash: 1-1/2 year old, 73 pound, male Siberian Husky

Ember: 4 year old, 63 pound, female, Shepherd mix

Flame: 4 year old, 56 pound, male, Chow Chow mix

Smokey: 6 year old, 73 pound, male, Akita mix

Kona: 2 year old, 52 pound, female, Labrador mix

Hook and Ladder: 2 month old, 21 pound, Shepherd mix puppies

Zerkle added RCHS will have more dogs arriving each week and that adoption applications are available now.

The Rancho Coastal Humane Society is located at 389 Requeza Street in Encinitas.