Former NFL, WWE star Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart dead at 63

LOS ANGELES — Legendary WWE star Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart passed away at the age of 63 Monday, World Wrestling Entertainment confirmed.

WWE is saddened to learn that Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart has passed away. https://t.co/Isxv3ElA3Y — WWE (@WWE) August 13, 2018

TMZ reports that Neidhart passed away early Monday morning after suffering a medical emergency at a home in Florida.

Before he became a trademark name for the WWE, he played professional football with the Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys.

His signature nickname came after he won an anvil throwing contest after he was trained by WWE Hall of Farmer Stu Hart, WWE said.

Neidhart married into the iconic Hart family when he married his trainer’s daughter, Ellie.

He retired from wrestling in 1997 and remained active with The Hart Foundation.

He’s survived by his wife and three daughters, including Natalya, who starred on E! reality TV series, Total Divas.

In a statement, WWE extended their condolences to Neidhart’s family, friends, and fans.