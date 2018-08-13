× Firefighter dies battling Mendocino Complex

MENDOCINO COUNTY, Calif. — A firefighter battling the Mendocino Complex fires died Monday, according to Cal Fire.

The firefighter was injured while he was fighting the Ranch Fire, which is the largest of two fires that make up the Mendocino Complex fires, officials said. He was airlifted to a hospital, where he died.

The name of the firefighter, who was from Utah, was withheld pending family notification.

No details about the injury were provided. An investigation is underway.

The fire, which consists of the Ranch and River fires in Northern California, is the largest fire in state history. As of Monday evening, the Ranch Fire had burned 300,970 acres and was 59 percent contained. The fully-contained River Fire burned 48,920 acres.

Two firefighters have been injured in the fire.