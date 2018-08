SAN DIEGO — August 13 is a day for all the southpaws out there.

Left-handed people are uncommon. Researchers say about every one one in ten people are left-handed and International Left-handers Day is here to celebrate them.

See below to look at some tweets dedicated to lefties.

It's #LeftHandersDay or as we call it Southpaw Day! 💪 pic.twitter.com/NcWsRLM2OA — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) August 13, 2018

Finally, a holiday for me to celebrate the struggle of writing with a pencil and having your entire left palm covered in graphite when you finish filling up a piece of paper. #LeftHandersDay — Calvin (@calvinstowell) August 13, 2018

#LeonardoDaVinci was famously left-handed. This drawing of a skull demonstrates that clearly. The shading lines are created in the opposite direction to a typical right-handed person. Also Leonardo's notes are written in mirror image from left to right. #LefthandersDay pic.twitter.com/VMO8EZ0RVS — RoyalCollectionTrust (@RCT) August 13, 2018

Happy #LeftHandersDay! 🙌 Many monarchs in history were lefties, including King George II, Queen Victoria, who wrote with her right but painted with her left, and George VI, who was made to write with his right hand but still played tennis left-handed. 💁‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/LZpuMtsxCG — Historic Royal Palaces (@HRP_palaces) August 13, 2018