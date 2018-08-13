Brush fire breaks out near Zoo Safari Park

WATCH LIVE: Brush Fire Breaks Out Near Safari Park

Posted 3:28 PM, August 13, 2018, by , Updated at 03:55PM, August 13, 2018

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A brush fire broke out Monday afternoon about a mile west of the San Diego Safari Park.

The fire started in the 21200 block of San Pasqual Road and was burning in a valley among a stand of eucalyptus trees. The fire is threatening a home and other structures.

As of 3:20 p.m., several fire crews were on the ground battling the blaze, but air support had not arrived. About 3 to 4 acres had burned according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department,

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.