Brush fire breaks out near Zoo Safari Park

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A brush fire broke out Monday afternoon about a mile west of the San Diego Safari Park.
The fire started in the 21200 block of San Pasqual Road and was burning in a valley among a stand of eucalyptus trees. The fire is threatening a home and other structures.
As of 3:20 p.m., several fire crews were on the ground battling the blaze, but air support had not arrived. About 3 to 4 acres had burned according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department,
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.
33.097730 -117.020993