Brush fire breaks out near Zoo Safari Park

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A brush fire broke out Monday afternoon about a mile west of the San Diego Safari Park.

The fire started in the 21200 block of San Pasqual Road and was burning in a valley among a stand of eucalyptus trees. The fire is threatening a home and other structures.

As of 3:20 p.m., several fire crews were on the ground battling the blaze, but air support had not arrived. About 3 to 4 acres had burned according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department,

Watch Commander: @SDSOValleyCtr @SDSOSanMarcos deputies assisting with evacuation of homes for brush fire in the area of 14400 blocks and 21200 blocks of San Pasqual Road in Escondido. Stay clear of the area please. — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) August 13, 2018

