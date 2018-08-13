× Aretha Franklin ‘gravely ill’ at Detroit hospital

DETROIT – Aretha Franklin was reportedly “gravely ill” and surrounded by her friends and family in Detroit Monday.

Evrod Cassimy, a self-proclaimed friend of Franklin, said he spoke with family members Monday morning and confirmed that she was gravely ill. He said the Queen of Soul’s family was asking for prayers.

BREAKING NEWS: I am so saddened to report that the Queen of Soul and my good friend, Aretha Franklin is gravely ill. I spoke with her family members this morning. She is asking for your prayers at this time. I’ll have more details as I’m allowed to release. — Evrod Cassimy (@EvrodCassimy) August 13, 2018

No further details about her health were immediately available.

Franklin, who turned 76 in March, has been battling health problems for years, but continued to perform until as recently as last year, FOX News reported. Her most recent performance was last November for the Elton John AIDS Foundation in New York.