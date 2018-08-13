Alleged gunman arrested in deadly Gaslamp shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Police identified the alleged gunman in the deadly shooting of a bar manager in the Gaslamp Quarter early Monday.

An argument between the victim and a group of men at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Market Street quickly escalated and a 33-year-old man was shot at least once in the upper body, San Diego police Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

Bystanders jumped in and were providing medical aid when officers arrived, Dobbs said. Police and paramedics also attempted to save the man, but he died at the scene.

Jonathan Hernandez, 23, and another man left the area in a taxi that was later stopped by officers, according to Dobbs. Both men were taken into custody.

Hernandez was arrested and booked in jail. He faces murder charges.

The name of the victim was withheld pending family notification. A friend told FOX 5 he was a bar manager and a father to a young child.

Market Street, between Fourth and Fifth avenues, were closed until about 9 a.m.

No other injuries were reported.