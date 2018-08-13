× 1975 killing of ‘hero’ father linked to Golden State Killer: report

VISALIA, Calif. – Joseph James DeAngelo, the suspected Golden State Killer, will be charged Monday for the murder of a man in 1975 believed to be his first kill, CBS reported.

Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward was reportedly going to announce the new charges Monday.

Elizabeth Hupp told CBS This Morning about the night her father Claude Snelling was murdered. She said a man broke into her bedroom and dragged her to a carport.

“That’s when I heard my dad yell and… the man with a ski mask pushed me to the ground, turned, and shot my dad twice as he was coming through the back door,” Hupp said in the interview. Hupp’s father died on the way to the hospital.

DeAngelo, 72, who was arrested in April, has been charged in 12 killings.

Authorities have said they believe the Golden State Killer was responsible for killing a dozen people and for at least 50 rapes in 10 counties in California between 1976 and 1986. For more than 40 years, investigators had been hunting for the man responsible for dozens of these crimes.