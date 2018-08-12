Woman stabs man outside City Heights liquor store

SAN DIEGO — A 30-year-old man was stabbed while standing in front of a San Diego liquor store, authorities said Sunday.

The man was standing in front of the Qwik Korner Liquor store at 39th Street and University Avenue at 10:52 p.m. Saturday, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

A woman walked up to him and did not say anything but started swinging her arm, stabbing the man in his left arm, Heims said.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital for treatment, he said. The suspect was arrested about a block away from the crime scene.

She was identified as Irmalinda Gonzalez, 37, Heims said.