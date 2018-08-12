Summer crowds soak up art, music and sun at ‘CityFest’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Live music, art, crafts, drinks and food drew throngs of visitors to Hillcrest Sunday for the annual summer festival "CityFest" in Hillcrest.

The all-day community celebration takes over 5th Avenue from noon until 11 p.m., featuring main-stage musical acts, vendor booths and crowds of happy San Diegans.

"Known to locals as 'Pride-Light,' Hillcrest CityFest is a celebration of our landmark Hillcrest sign, our residents and our businesses -- who have been champions for equality, diversity, and inclusion in San Diego and beyond," organizers said.

