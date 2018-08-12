Authorities identify young man killed in Hillcrest parking garage

SAN DIEGO — Officials have publicly named a man killed Friday when he was run over by a car entering a parking garage in the Hillcrest area, police said.

Daniel Arreola, 27, was apparently sleeping on the ground at the gated entrance to an underground garage in the 1200 block of Cleveland Avenue around 4:15 a.m. Friday when he was struck by a driver entering the garage, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office

The garage entrance has a downward incline, and a 54-year-old woman driving a 2017 Mercedes Benz sedan did not see Arreola and unintentionally ran him over, according to information from the Medical Examiner’s Office and San Diego police Officer Steve Bourasa.

Arreola was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman remained at the scene and cooperated with officers, Bourasa said.

Traffic division officers were investigating the collision.

32.749409 -117.153291