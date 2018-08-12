Pilot killed in small plane crash north of LA

LOS ANGELES — The pilot of a small plane was killed Sunday afternoon in a crash near Interstate 5 just north of Los Angeles.

The pilot crashed in the Sylmar area, a neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley, shortly before 2 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Officials say the man piloting the single-engine plane was trapped inside after crashing in a field near the freeway. He was removed from the plane but declared dead at the scene. The pilot was the only person aboard the plane.

Update #AircraftDown; INC#0772; 2:10PM; Field near 12600 Encinitas Av; #Sylmar; Only patient and only apparent occupant of the Beechcraft A320 single engine aircraft was an adult male pilot who was trapped in wreckage (since … https://t.co/a37bShdI0W — LAFD (@LAFD) August 12, 2018

No other injuries were reported in the crash, and the wreckage did not spark a fire or damage any property.

The plane was a Beechcraft A320 single-engine aircraft, according to LAFD.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.