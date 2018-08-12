Father fights man accused of taking 3-year-old from Oak Park home

SAN DIEGO — The father of a 3-year-old struggled with a registered sex offender accused of taking the girl from her Oak Park home Saturday morning before police arrived and arrested the man on multiple felony charges.

The frightening incident happened at a Maple Street home on the same block as Oak Park Elementary School around 10 a.m., according to police.

A man had successfully taken the 3-year-old from her bedroom before the girl’s father confronted him and a violent struggle broke out, the San Diego Police Department said. Officers arrived a short time later to arrest the man.

The girl was returned to her parents, but officials did not immediately release details about whether she was injured in the encounter.

Francisco Diaz, 46, was arrested on multiple felony charges and was booked into jail. Diaz is a registered sex offender in San Diego County, dating back to a 2007 offense, according to the state’s sex offender registry.

SDPD’s Child Abuse Unit is now leading an investigation into the kidapping, Lt. Jason Weeden told FOX 5.