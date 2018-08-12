Dive teams still searching for missing girl in East County reservoir

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKESIDE, Calif. -- For a second day, dive teams are searching for signs of a 12-year-old girl who fell off a WaveRunner-type watercraft in the San Vicente Reservoir in Lakeside.

Rescuers recovered the girl's life jacket, but had still not found her Sunday afternoon, and officials said that their hopes of recovering the girl safely had passed. The search for the 12-year-old's body continued unsuccessfully into Sunday evening, and officials said that the reservoir's significant depth posed a serious challenge to the effort.

The girl was first reported overboard around 6 p.m. Saturday, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department told FOX 5.

“The child was at the front of the boat. Basically, they were pulling an inflatable behind with the adults. As they came down in speed, the bow of the boat (slowed) and (dipped) and the child fell overboard," San Diego Lifeguards Lt. Rich Stropky explained.

Dive teams from San Diego Police Department searched the water while helicopters looked for the missing child from the air and ground teams worked the shore, the Sheriff's department said.

Rescue teams were called off after sunset Saturday and resumed the search Sunday morning.

Lifeguards spoke to the boat operator and were able to restart the search in a targeted area using a variety of underwater technologies, including SONAR. San Diego Fire-Rescue also tweeted pictures of an "autonomous underwater vehicle" or "AUV" that was being used in the search.

Officials said dive teams would continue working until dark Sunday using autonomous underwater vehicles and other mapping technology for the search area.

Officials said dive teams would continue working until dark Sunday. “Hopefully we’re not here all day, because I want to be successful with this. We have a lot of efforts that are out there that I think are really positive and going the right direction. We’re going to stay until dark if need be,” Stropky said.

The reservoir was closed to the public during the search.

