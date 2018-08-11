Rescue teams search for person overboard in East County reservoir

LAKESIDE, Calif. — Rescue teams are searching for a person reported overboard at the San Vicente Reservoir in Lakeside early Saturday evening.

The search began around 6 p.m., the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

Dive teams from San Diego Police Department are searching the water and helicopters are looking for the missing person from the air, while ground teams work the shore, the Sheriff’s department confirmed.

Officials did not immediately release a description of the person overboard.

