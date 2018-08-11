Officer who fatally shot suspect in machete attack identified

SAN DIEGO– The officer who fatally struck an assault suspect involved in a machete attack was identified Saturday.

The officer involved in the incident was identified as Correy Pitts. Pitts is a two-year veteran of the San Diego Police Department.

The shooting took place Wednesday shortly before 5:30 p.m., as officers were investigating a machete assault that injured a 57-year-old man in the 4000 block of Boston Avenue, according to San Diego police.

Police say the man had sustained consistent injuries with an edged weapon. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was identified Thursday as 48-year-old Vaughn Harrison Denham of San Diego.

Denham was carrying a three- to-four-foot-long metal chain, which he began swinging at the officer.

Pitts instructed Vaughn several times to drop the chain, backing away from the suspect as the suspect continued to advance on him. The officer fired a Taser at the suspect but the Taser was ineffective. The officer then fired his weapon at least once at the suspect, hitting him.

Denham was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead just before 8 p.m. Wednesday.