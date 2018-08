SAN DIEGO– A water main break in San Diego’s Midway District caused traffic closures Saturday.

Authorities diverted traffic in the northbound and southbound lanes near the 3700 block of Midway Drive.

This is the second water main break in the area this week.

A pipe burst Sunday, causing flooding from Barnett Avenue to Rosecrans Street along Midway Drive.

