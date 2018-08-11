Man struck in July hit-and-run succumbs to injuries

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A man who was struck by a car in Oceanside last month succumbed to his injuries, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Officers found Michael Barney, 56, lying in the middle of Mission Avenue near North Horne Street around 11:50 p.m. on July 6.

He told officers he’d been struck by a black sedan, which stopped briefly after the crash before taking off.

Barney’s condition was described as serious, but stable, by Oceanside police at the time.

He died of his injuries at a hospital on Aug. 6, a month after the crash, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.