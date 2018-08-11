Driver arrested following suspected DUI crash in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO — A suspected DUI driver was arrested Saturday morning after he overturned the car he and another man were riding in on a street in Pacific Beach.

Police responded at 1:30 a.m. to the 2200 block of Garnet Avenue and found a Mitsubishi Spyder overturned and two men injured, according to Officer Robert Heims with the San Diego Police Department.

An investigation revealed the car veered to the right and hit two parked cars, causing it to overturn, said Heims.

The 31-year-old passenger was transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The driver, identified as Brandon Schultz, 39, was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries and later arrested for DUI, Heims said.