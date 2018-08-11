Downed lines close streets, knock out lights for more than 1K in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. — Nearly 1,700 utility customers were without power in El Cajon north of Interstate 8 Saturday night, according to the San Diego Gas & Electric Co. website.

The outage hit about 6:45 p.m.

El Cajon police said a transformer may have blown out at North First Street near Marline Avenue. Power lines were reported down.

Police tweeted that North First was closed between Broadway and Prince Street. The closure later was expanded south to Mary Street. Naranca Avenue also was closed in both directions at North First.

Read Pauline Repard’s full report on San Diego Union-Tribune.

The closures were expected to remain until early Sunday morning, police tweeted.

Shortly before 11 p.m., about 450 customers remained without power. SDG&E’s website said those customers should expect power to return by 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

