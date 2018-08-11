Candlelight vigil honors loved ones lost in DUI crashes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Mothers Against Drunk Driving held a candlelight vigil Saturday evening for San Diegans who lost loved ones in drunk driving crashes.

An annual tribute, the "Honoring the Past, Creating Hope for the Future," vigil "serves as a time of reflection to remember and honor those who have been killed or injured in impaired driving crashes," the group said.

Family, friends, neighbors and community members were invited to the Mission Bay event, held at Sunset Point Park. Attendees participated in a candlelight ceremony.

"I remember that I lost him every single day," Karen Lei told FOX 5.

Lei was engaged to San Diego County Sheriff's Deputy Ken Collier. Collier was killed while pursuing a suspected drunk driver in 2010.

"You lose not just the person but a part of yourself," Lei said. "It has impacted not just myself, but my family and friends."