16-year-old parking lot attendant robbed at middle school

SAN DIEGO — A gunman robbed a 16-year-old attendant working at a middle school parking lot in San Diego’s Old Town Friday evening.

The suspect walked up to the teen about 8:20 p.m. at Creative Performing Arts Middle School and pulled him into a secluded area, drew a black revolver and demanded cash, which the victim handed over, according to San Diego police Sgt. Michael Tansey.

The suspect then fled on foot and the boy was not injured.

He was described as black, 25-30 years old, 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall with a thick build and unshaven face. He wore all black clothing and a black ball cap.

It was unclear what kind of event was happening at the school at the time.