Stolen plane crashes after takeoff from Seattle-Tacoma airport

SEATTLE — Officials say a “suicidal” airline mechanic stole an empty Alaska Airlines plane and took off from Sea-Tac International Airport Friday night before crashing near small Kreton Island in Pierce County, Q13 reported.

Preliminary information suggests that the 29-year-old mechanic stole the Horizon Air Q400 turboprop and the crash occurred because the person was “doing stunts in air or lack of flying skills,” the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said the stolen airplane crashed into Ketron Island. “Preliminary info is that a mechanic from unknown airlines stole plane. Was doing stunts in air or lack of flying skills caused crash into island,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s department said the employee was “a suicidal male. Acted alone. He is 29 years old. Pierce County resident. … This is not a terrorist incident. Confirmed info … This is a single suicide male. We know who he is. No others involved.”

Witnesses reported seeing the plane being chased by military aircraft before it crashed near Ketron Island, southwest of Tacoma. There were no passengers aboard.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer tweeted that he was told that after the plane was stolen, F-15s were scrambled out of Portland and “made it within a few minutes of theft of plane. Pilots kept plane out of harms way and people on ground safe.”

The sheriff’s department said they were working to conduct a background investigation on the man, whose name was not immediately released.

The U.S. Coast Guard was sending a 45-foot vessel to the crash scene after witnesses reported seeing a large plume of smoke in the air, Petty Officer Ali Flockerzi said.

Horizon Air is part of Alaska Air Group and flies shorter routes throughout the U.S. West. The Q400 ix a turboprop aircraft with 76 seats.

Ketron Island is a sparsely populated island near Anderson Island, off Steilacoom, Wash.

We are aware of an incident involving an unauthorized take-off of a Horizon Air Q400. We believe there are no passengers on board. More information as we learn more. — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) August 11, 2018