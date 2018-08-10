Starbucks to launch the Pumpkin Spice Latte ahead of Labor Day weekend

SEATTLE– One of fall’s signature drinks may be available at your local Starbucks sooner than expected.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte, known simply as ‘PSL,’ will debut on August 28, Business Insider reported.

Other fall favorites are also set to make a comeback including the Salted Caramel Mocha and the Teavana Pumpkin Spice Chai Latte.

August 28 is a few days earlier than the usual launch date for the PSL, which is often in early September.

Business Insider also says according to obtained documents, the coffee empire is also set to debut more new drinks to its fall menu including the Cold Foam Dark Cocoa Nitro and the Iced Maple Pecan Latte with Cold Form.

IThis marks the earliest PSL launch date since 2014.