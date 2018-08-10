Man killed by car entering parking garage in Hillcrest

SAN DIEGO — A man in his 20s was killed Friday when he was run over by a car entering a parking garage in the Hillcrest area, police said.

It happened shortly after 4:15 a.m. at an underground parking facility in the 1200 block of Cleveland Avenue, located near The Hub Hillcrest Market, San Diego police officer Steve Bourasa said.

A 54-year-old woman driving a 2017 Mercedes Benz sedan was attempting to enter the parking garage when she struck a man who was believed to be sleeping in the driveway near the entry gate to the garage, Bourasa said.

The man, whose name was not released pending family notification, was pronounced dead at the scene, Bourasa said.

The woman remained at the scene and was cooperating with officers, Bourasa said.

Traffic division officers were investigating the collision.